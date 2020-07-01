Dubai: As the city heats up for summer, one of Dubai’s boutique waterparks is back – with a special limited time re-opening offer of Dh125 for adults, and Dh99 for kids, when booking tickets online.
The limited time offer will run for two weeks and is inclusive of unlimited food and beverage and a towel.
Get out for the day and explore La Mer, Laguna Waterpark are offering amazing rates on their private cabanas, perfect for making a base camp.
With a thrilling slide-tower complex for the daredevils, the regions first WaveOz 180 FlowRider for the surf enthusiasts, a dedicated kids zone for the kiddos to burn off some energy, and the ultimate lazy river. Laguna Waterpark features four distinct zones.
In addition to enjoying the rides and attractions, guests can also relax in luxury cabanas on the waterfront, enjoy a dip in the waterpark’s infinity pool, complete with a swim-up juice bar and experience rooftop dining with panoramic views over the Arabian Gulf.
In line with government regulations, the waterpark will be operating at a limited capacity and children are permitted under parent supervision. Visitors are encouraged to wear a protective mask when outside of the water, have their temperature checked upon entry and maintain 2m social distancing at all times – all of which is communicated through floor stickers and other educative displays.
Where: Laguna Waterpark, La Mer
Price: Dh125 (adults) or Dh99 (kids) when purchasing tickets online including unlimited food and beverage, plus a designated beach towel
Park Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 6pm