Dubai: [u]bk at Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers, the ultimate chill-out spot where an energetic atmosphere mixed with laid-back vibes takes centre stage, is hosting a Comedy Night on Saturday June 5, 2021.
With a line-up of the best local standup talent, guests can wrap up their weekend with some giggles at JLT’s favourite social hangout. Commencing from 8pm, the Comedy Night will welcome guests without an entrance fee while Happy Hour drinks will be available all night long.
The line-up includes:
Omar Kazim: Omar Kazim loves his country. Brownie points if you can figure out where he’s from! Here are a couple of hints he fears the ethnicity of his dog and loves trees. Still curious? Pop down this Saturday to find out!
Erik Thornquist: here’s a quirky fact for you: Erik, is the tallest comedian in the region. He’s done shows in every Emirate… and they haven’t cancelled his visa yet! The co-founder of Yalla Laughs Comedy Abu Dhabi puts on shows all over the UAE and is in Dubai this weekend to entertain audiences with his quirky style.
Jonathan Boulton: Jonathan started doing stand-up in London and has been doing gigs in the UAE since September 2014. He’s the second co-founder of Yalla Laughs Comedy Club Abu Dhabi and the UAE's first Lebowskifest – want to know more?
Tai Paschall: Tai is a US born comedian and performer based in Dubai. His urban style has been described as a comic take on a Drake meets Linkin' Park. Clearly something only seen to be believed! Tai’s first stand-up show 'Half-Hood' debuted the at the 2015 Edinburgh Fringe Festival and this year sees the follow up, 'Trans-Gangster' on the circuit. Laughs are guaranteed with Tai around!
Key info:
Location: JLT Cluster A, UBK
Cost: Entry is free, table reservations are recommended
Timings: Saturday June 5 at 8pm