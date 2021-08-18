Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Looking for one more reason to be excited about visiting Global Village. For its 26th season, the region's leading multicultural family destination for culture has revealed an enhancement for its iconic Floating Market. A fire fountain show.

The Floating Market has been a favourite destination for food enthusiasts since it was launched in 2018. With more space and a new backdrop, it is expected to become even more popular in Season 26. Global Village has confirmed the market’s new location, overlooking a new fire fountain show. Guests will be able to taste Asian street food whilst enjoying the show.

Image Credit: Supplied

The Floating Market at Global Village has been moved to a new location at the shore of the Park's famous lake. This will also be the scene for the new fire fountain show, featuring a beautiful dragon creature that also hosts a stage for various live performances throughout the season. The new location will also boast more space and seating areas, meaning guests can enjoy their favourite foods, fire fountain shows and performances in comfort.

Global Village returns for Season 26 on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, with more announcements about the new entertainment line-up and other attractions to follow in the coming weeks.

"Last season the floating market was considered a “hidden gem” but this year we wanted to give it a great new location at the heart of the Park,” said Muhannad Ishaq, Senior Manager, Guest Relations at Global Village. “We have also taken a fresh look at our popular fire and fountain show and created a new location for live performances.

The announcement is the latest in a growing list of new attractions and improved infrastructure for Season 26.