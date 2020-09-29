Image Credit:

Dubai: Vietnamese Foodies, serving authentic, healthy, and affordable southern Vietnamese cuisine in is offering a culinary tour of Vietnam through their set menu, which will be available for the month of October on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Passport to Vietnam offers a tour of the three diverse foodie regions – north, central and south - of Vietnam.

For Dh99 per person, you can choose one of three set menus, Passport to Hanoi, Passport to Hue, or Passport to Saigon, each comprising a starter, salad, soup or additional starter, and main - perfect for those with a big appetite or as a light meal split between two people. Showcasing the full diversity of Vietnamese cuisine, each menu was developed to highlight regional specialties:

For example, if you choose the North menu, Passport to Hanoi expect mild and balanced palates. Characterized by well-rounded flavours, fresh vegetables and herbs, as well as broth and well marinated slow-cooked meat, the Passport to Hanoi menu include Goi Du Du Tom (Green Papaya and Prawn Salad), Pho Bo Chin (Beef Brisket Noodle Soup Pho), Cha Gio Chay (Vegetarian Spring Rolls), Vit Quay Banh Bao (Aromatic Roasted Duck with Bao Buns) with a Lotus Green Tea.

If you choose the central menu, the Passport to Hue, expect more of a spicier tone. Residents there are known for their tolerance of spicy food and their love of fresh herbs and rice paper rolls. This menu features the limited-time only dish Banh Xeo Mien Trung (Crispy Pancake), Goi Cuon Tom (Rice Paper Shrimp Rolls), Ga Nuong Sa Te (Grilled Chicken Satay with Peanut Sauce) and Bun Bo Hue (Spicy Beef and Lemongrass Noodle Soup Hue Style), complete with Oolong Tea.

As for the south menu, Passport to Saigon, expect a wider variety of rich and often contradicting flavors. Among the menu items on this Southern Vietnam inspired menu Goi Bo Saigon (Saigon Beef Salad with Tamarind Dressing), Vit Nuong La Lot ( Grilled Duck Sausages with Plum Sauce), Tom Chien Dua (Coconut Prawn Tempura) and Com Ga Kep Sa (Lemongrass Grilled Chicken Rice with Vegetables) with a Hoong Cha Red Tea.

As an added incentive for diners to explore each menu, individual diners will receive a Vietnamese Foodies ‘passport’ that records each set menu ordered. When two different menus have been ordered, they can return to try a third for 50 per cent off.

The special Passport to Vietnam set menus are available every Thursday, Friday and Saturday in October for dine-in at Vietnamese Foodies’ JLT (Cluster D) and Burj Vista (Downtown Dubai) locations. Regular menu items will also be available on weekends.

A firm neighborhood favorite since its opening, the original JLT location features dine-in or lakeside outdoor dining. The restaurant’s downtown branch, located in Burj Vista, features views of the Burj Khalifa across both indoor and outdoor seating.

Key information:

Location: JLT Cluster D, Burj Vista in Downtown Dubai

Cost: Dh99 for a four course set menu