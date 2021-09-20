Dubai: Open since 1927, Caviar Kaspia has remained a Parisian institution that stands the test of time. Located in the Place de la Madeleine in Paris, with its Tsar-era Russian luxe and chic French décor, it has for almost a century hosted an eclectic mix of guests. The Kaspia experience and lifestyle is now coming to Dubai, DIFC in October 2021.
As the name suggests, a selection of caviar will be available at Caviar Kaspia Dubai (whether on eggs; potatoes, pasta, toast or just as a spoonful). Also featured on the menu is the Kaspia baked potato, topped with caviar, smoked salmon blinis, king crab and crayfish salad or from a selection of raw and cooked fish, pastas and risottos.
The dessert menu will feature a selection of Paris house classics such as the Baba or baked Alaska. The beverage selection is equally as plentiful, with over 65 Russian beverages available, and a list of finely elaborated cocktails.
Caviar Kaspia Dubai will be a natural extension of its Parisian space, thanks to the involvement of CEO Ramon Mac-Crohon, who has personally presided over every detail of the restaurant and menu to ensure that Caviar Kaspia Dubai will continue to pay homage to its Parisian roots and respect the soul and DNA so that the client’s experience is identical to the one in Paris, but with a local flavour.
Open for lunch and dinner, the restaurant’s interior and its terraces feature classic elements blending with modern aesthetics. More than just a restaurant, the separate lounge, bar, and terrace is set to make its mark on Dubai’s social scene.
Caviar Kaspia Dubai will embody old world elegance with a contemporary touch.
Key info:
Location: DIFC Gate Village Building 2, Unit 01, Level TF
Timings: Saturday to Wednesday 12pm to 1am and Thursday and Friday from 12pm to 2am