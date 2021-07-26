Dubai: As the city reawakens and resumes regular entertainment, Roberto’s is re-launching its weekend brunch, delivering diners with a stylish culinary experience.
Roberto’s Brunch will take place every Friday and Saturday from 1pm to 4pm, in line with the recent government announcement on the recommencement of regular entertainment activities adhering to specific health and safety guidelines.
The chic weekend event promises modern Italian cuisine with and entertainment from a live DJ. Roberto’s brunch comprises a three-course meal. The menu features modern Italian dishes, served both sharing style and a la carte with vegetarian options also available.
To start, guests will be served a selection of warm and cold, Antipasti including Tuna Tartare with Avocado and Wasabi Cream, classic Burrata, or Slow Cooked Roasted Octopus in addition to pasta dishes such as Homemade Fettuccine with Canadian lobster and Green Asaparagus and Wildforest Portobello Mushroom Risotto with Shaved Black Truffle.
For the main event, diners can choose from a selection of seafood and meat dishes such as Wagyu Tagliata and Oven-Baked Seabass in Sea Salt Crust.
Ending the meal on a sweet high is a sharing plate of desserts including Tiramisu, La Mela and Lemon e Lemon.
Key info
Location: Roberto’s, Gate Village, DIFC
Cost: Dh295 - soft beverages, Dh445 - house beverages, Dh695 - sparkling
Time: Every Friday and Saturday from 1pm to 4pm