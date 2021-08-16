Dubai: Clap Dubai, the rooftop restaurant, bar and lounge in the heart of DIFC is introducing a new brunch on Fridays.
The venue offers Japanese cuisine that nods to traditional Japanese culture while remaining contemporary in design and menu. Clap’s new brunch features Japanese Anime characters, with special guests at your table including Pikachu, Totoro, and Son Goku to name a few. Taking place from 12pm to 4pm the brunch menu kicks off with an array of signature bites, a selection of salads followed by an assortment of Clap sushi and sashimi rolls.
Starters are followed by a spread of mains with meat and mixed seafood platters. The meal ends with desserts like lime tarts, fresh-cut exotic fruits, mochi ice creams, and the unique miso banana dish.
There’s also a dedicated vegetarian brunch menu, which serves up a mix of all vegan and vegetarian options including the Eggplant Agebitashi, Asparagus Kushiyaki, and Cauliflower with Jalapeno Dressing to name a few.
Entertainment
The indoor restaurant, outdoor terrace and two lounge bars accommodates 300 guests and offers music by Dubai based soul band frontline by singer and songwriter Hamdan Al Abri, as well as resident DJ Frederick Stone.
Choose from a selection of three packages, including ‘The Kakashi Package’ which is the most premium package priced at Dh749 including bubbly. The Sasuke Package at Dh649, which includes sparkling grapes. The Asuna Package at Dh549 including mocktails, juices, tea, coffee, and water.
Clap’s setting also features a view of Dubai’s towering superstructures.
Key Info:
Location: DIFC, Gate Village Building 11
Cost: Dh549 including soft beverages, Dh649 including house beverages, Dh749 including bubbly and premium beverages.
Timings: Every Friday from 12pm to 4pm