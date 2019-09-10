YouTube stars The Sidemen will make an appearance at the first Insomnia Dubai Gaming Festival, to be held from October 17 to 19 at Meydan Dubai. Known for their video game commentaries as much as their funny skits and pranks, The Sidemen have more than 5.7 million YouTube followers and a combined 53 million followers. Members KSI, Miniminter, Zerkaa, Behzinga, W2S, TBJZL and Vikkstar123 and YouTube stars in their own right. Organisers are yet to confirm if all of them will be in attendance at the event.
Another YouTube and gaming star SeaPeeKay will also attend. Known for his world record status as the ‘Fastest Time for Building a House in Minecraft’, he has more than 583,000 followers on YouTube.
The gaming stars will meet with fans at the event that will see new launches, competitions and promotions from the latest in the gaming world.
Day tickets starting at Dh75 are available online.