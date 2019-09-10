YouTube stars The Sidemen will make an appearance at the first Insomnia Dubai Gaming Festival, to be held from October 17 to 19 at Meydan Dubai. Known for their video game commentaries as much as their funny skits and pranks, The Sidemen have more than 5.7 million YouTube followers and a combined 53 million followers. Members KSI, Miniminter, Zerkaa, Behzinga, W2S, TBJZL and Vikkstar123 and YouTube stars in their own right. Organisers are yet to confirm if all of them will be in attendance at the event.