Image Credit:

Dubai: If you’re someone like me, who loves food but does not love spending too much on food, things like set menus and business lunches are the perfect way to dine at expensive restaurants in Dubai for less.

With Dubai Restaurant Week currently underway, this becomes one of those great opportunities to have a fancy three-course meal without breaking the bank.

Dubai Restaurant Week (DRW) is a key element of the annual Dubai Food Festival, offering a calendar of exclusive dining experiences offered in partnership with the city’s best restaurants. Running until March 14, foodies can take full advantage of Dubai Restaurant Week menus at an attractive price.

The pasta at Alta Badia.

The 2020 edition of Dubai Restaurant Week (DRW) features 37 outlets, last year, 21 restaurants participated, so this is just getting more and more popular. Menus are created exclusively by some of the world’s top culinary masterminds, including five celebrity chefs - Gordon Ramsay, Vikas Khanna, Akira Back, Greg Malouf and Mathieu Viannay.

For the first time, the 2020 Dubai Restaurant Week has been extended to lunchtime dining, which can be a great option for corporate teams and friends, who want a lighter daytime meal. With an array of restaurants to choose from offering two-course signature menus, including Coya, Bread Street Kitchen and Hell’s Kitchen, to name just a few – there’s something for every foodie in the city.

How it works

Kayto's Salmon Tataki.

For Dubai Restaurant Week, you do not choose your dish from the regular menu; the restaurants usually design a special menu for the duration. You are offered to choose one from two to three r dishes in each course. Restaurants usually include vegetarian options for those who can’t eat meat. The portions tend to be filling but not massive, especially since you are served three courses.

What to try

Puerto99

From contemporary multisensory global dining at 3BK in the Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, to rediscovering the true warmth of Lebanese hospitality with dinner at Al Nafoorah, Dubai Restaurant Week offers a culinary journey.

Or try something Asian at Ba-Boldly Asian, Fairmont the Palm’s newest gourmet spot. Bleu Blanc offers rustic southern French charm, while Masala Library is a celebration of creative contemporary Indian food from the legendary Jiggs Kalra.

One of my favourite Dubai restaurants, the Peruvian-Japanese fusion spot with unmatched views is Kayto at Jumeirah Al Naseem hotel; while the unique over-the-ocean Pierchic Dubai has often been described as Dubai’s most romantic dinner setting, their set menu is delicious.

Rockfish.

And the list goes on. Try lunch at Coya, the London brand that brings Incan heritage and Latin American lifestyle to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai or take the time to experience a unique dinner at the Indian Carnival by Tresind.

Full list of Dubai Restaurant Week participants:

• 3BK

• Al Nafoorah - Emirates Towers

• Alta Badia

• Atelier M

• BA - Boldly Asian

• Bleu Blanc

• BOHO

• Bread Street Kitchen

• Bull & Bear

• Carnival By Trèsind

• Chicago Meatpackers

• COYA

• Hell's Kitchen

• Hotel Cartagena

• Kayto

• Khaymat Al Bahar

• Kinara by Vikas Khanna

• Kizmet Restaurant

• La Parrilla

• LOWE

• Masala Library by Jiggs Kalra

• Pai Thai

• Paru by Michelin-star chef Akira Back

• Phoenicia - Jebel Ali Resort

• Phoenicia - Oasis Towers JBR

• Pierchic Dubai

• Prime68

• Puerto99

• Roberto's Dubai

• Rockfish

• Rue Royale

• Scalini

• Taikun

• The MAINE Street Eatery

• Trattoria Toscana

• Un Dimanche a Paris

How much is it?

Two-course lunches offered from Dh75, to premium three course dinner experiences from Dh150.

How can I book?