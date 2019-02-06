Dubai-based folk-rock band The Boxtones are shooting a music video and they need your help.
The Scottish-Canadian rockers will board the Queen Elizabeth II at Port Rashid on February 9 and are looking for some enthusiastic fan boys and girls to clap and stomp along with the band.
According to a Facebook event notice posted by the band, The Boxtones will be filming an international music video that will see the quintet shoot a special version of ‘Against The Odds’ from their hit album ‘Home’. The band is looking for ‘individuals to participate in the video itself as backup rhythm (stomps and claps) and singers (‘nah nah nahs’)’.
If you think you have what it takes, send in your details to the band’s email listed online by February 7. Those who are confirmed will have to commit to approximately two hours of filming aboard the QE2, dressed in all white.