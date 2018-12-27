Highlight
The mall will be transformed into a magical place as A Very Brr…Juman Winter returns for the third time
BurJuman’s award winning event A Very Brr…Juman Winter is back by popular demand, and it is bigger and better than ever! The mall is transformed into a winter wonderland, complete with stunning seasonal décor, magical photo opportunities and loads of complimentary fun activities.
Visit BurJuman between until January 10, every day from 2 pm to 10 pm, to get immersed into joyful warmth of the festive season through these winter-themed celebrations.
A Winter Village comes to life in the main atrium of the mall, calling little ones for fun and frolic in the snow. It is complete with ice hockey zone, dress a snowman activity, arts and crafts, surprising snowfalls, and separate snow fight zones for kids between 2 to 4 years and 4 to 12 years of age.
There’s also an Ice Skating Rink located in the second atrium, opposite Matalan, where children aged 4 to 12 will be able to try out this winter adventure free of charge.
Shop for the perfect gift and festive essentials, catch the latest blockbuster movie at the 14-screen Vox Cinema complex, or explore delicious flavours from around the world at one of BurJuman’s many restaurants and expansive food court. Last but not least, do not forget to participate in the Snap, Share and Win social media competition for a chance to win fabulous prizes.
At a glance
What A Very Brr…Juman Winter
When Until January 10, every day from 2 pm to 10 pm
Where Across BurJuman Mall
To know more, visit www.burjuman.com or follow @itsBurJuman on Instagram and Twitter and @BurJuman on Facebook.com.