The Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi has announced a dazzling array of celebrations taking place this New Year’s Eve. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: In collaboration with key partners, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT - Abu Dhabi) has announced a dazzling array of celebrations taking place in the UAE capital this New Year’s Eve.

The impressive calendar of events ringing in 2020 includes Resolution, a two-day festival featuring a highly anticipated headline concert by global megastar Bruno Mars, performances by acclaimed Arab artists on Al Maryah Island, and a spectacular 10-minute firework display on the Abu Dhabi Corniche.

Eleven-time Grammy Award-winner Bruno Mars is set to light up Yas Island’s du Arena with an electric New Year’s Eve performance as part of Resolution by Night, organised by Flash Entertainment and presented by du Live alongside DCT - Abu Dhabi and Miral Asset Management.

This is only the second time that the multi-platinum singer-songwriter, known worldwide for his spectacular showmanship and retro style, will be performing live in the UAE, having held a concert in Dubai in 2013. Mars has sold over 130 million records worldwide and is the voice behind global hits such as Grenade, Locked Out of Heaven, Uptown Funk, and 24-Karat Magic.

Arabic music fans will be delighted by performances from Egyptian superstar Tamer Hosny and Lebanese sensation Nancy Ajram this New Year’s Eve. The concerts will be part of a New Year’s Eve festival organised by Mubadala on Al Maryah Island, an acclaimed annual feature in the capital since 2016. In the past, the festival has included top Arab artists such as Amr Diab, Myriam Fares, Hussain Al Jassmi and Kadim Al Saher, and featured one of the world’s largest and longest-running firework displays.

DCT - Abu Dhabi has also announced the staging of a breathtaking midnight firework show on Abu Dhabi’s Corniche. Using three pyrotechnics sky towers, the 10-minute display is sure to ring in the New Year with a thrill. The show is free of charge and open to all members of the public.

“This New Year’s Eve, Abu Dhabi will be the ultimate destination for anyone wishing to celebrate and start 2020 with fun and excitement.” said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Acting Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT - Abu Dhabi.

Fireworks illuminate the night sky over Emirates Palace. Image Credit: GN Archives

“The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi is committed to providing the UAE capital’s residents and visitors with a diverse and inclusive array of events to make this special night unforgettable. Whether you’re an international pop or Arabic music fan or looking for a family-friendly event to enjoy with your loved ones, we have activations suitable all audiences.”

Those in Abu Dhabi over the course of the New Year holiday can enjoy a wide selection of family-friendly entertainment options. Resolution by Day, an all-encompassing family entertainment festival held on New Year’s Day, will bring New Year joy to du Arena through an exciting range of activities, performances and dining options. World-class amusement facilities such as Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi will open their doors to the public throughout the holiday period.

Thrill-seekers can take part in adrenaline-pumping activities across the capital including wakeboarding, parasailing, water jetpacking and scaling the world’s largest indoor climbing wall at CLYMB, which recently opened in Yas Mall. Culture enthusiasts can take advantage of the holiday to explore Abu Dhabi’s many fascinating museums and cultural attractions, including Louvre Abu Dhabi, Qasr Al Hosn, Qasr Al Watan, and the UNESCO heritage sites in Al Ain.