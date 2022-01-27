The Chinese New Year will be celebrated with zeal at some of the top venues in Dubai with fireworks, traditional performances and more set to dazzle audiences.
Nakheel has announced that its destinations, namely Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart and The Pointe, have lots to offer on the occasion from January 30 to February 12.
Chinese New Year falls on February 1 in 2022 and is one of the most important festivals for the Chinese people. This year marks the Year of the Tiger, according to the Chinese zodiac.
The Pointe, a waterfront destination on Palm Jumeirah, will launch a new fountain show based on the song ‘Xi Qi Yang Yang’ by Hong Kong pop band The Wynners on January 30 that will play from sunset to midnight. The night will be capped with a firework show at 9pm.
At Ibn Battuta Mall, visitors can witness a Lion and Umbrella dance performance at the China court every two hours starting from 4.30pm to 8.30pm. There’s also the newly refurbished reflection room, located at India court, to check out that offers a unique immersive experience.
From February 1 to 7 at Dragon Mart, the world’s largest Chinese trading hub outside mainland China, there will be shows comprising of drummers, dragon dancers, lion dancers, fan and ribbon dancers every hour from 6pm to 10pm. For those who are feeling lucky, a Wish Tree is set up for visitors to hang their ‘wish product’ from the Dragon Mart website and stand a chance to win it.