ABU DHABI
Edutainment Animal Shows
Emirates Park Zoo & Resort is hosting edutainment animal shows and presentations including a Sea Lion presentation (Dh30), Elephant Encounter (Dh30) and Tropical Birds Show (Dh20). The shows are on at various times at the zoo’s park theatre and wildlife park. Check the park’s websites for actual timings.
+ emiratespark.ae
Weekend at the Oasis
Check out the family entertainment programme packed with cultural activities, interactive art workshops for children and heritage performances. The event takes place from 4 to 10pm at Al Ain Oasis, the first site in the UAE to be included in Unesco’s World Heritage List. Entry free.
+ visitabudhabi.ae
Candle-Making Masterclass
Latin American restaurant Coya is hosting a class, in partnership with perfumers, to get guests involved in the creative process of how its candles are made. The interactive masterclasses also include a special set lunch menu with a dessert, mocktail and coffee. Dh500, including raw materials. Also at Coya Dubai.
+ reservations@coyarestaurant.ae
Rib Fest
Every Saturday, catch all the live sports on the big screens and indulge in unlimited ribs offer, complimented by two house beverages. Dh195 at Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas. From 6.30 to 10.30pm.
Call 02-6970000
Talentology Finals
Lebanese Pop Star Melissa will be attending the grand finale of the third edition of the talent show, where 12 finalists will compete for the grand prize. At 6pm at Mushrif Mall Abu Dhabi.
+ facebook.com/mushrifmall.abudhabi
DUBAI
Afrojack at Crazy Land
The renowned Dutch DJ will perform at Crazy Land, the jungle/underwater world at Base Ladies get complimentary beverages, while anyone who dresses up in a crazy costume gets a free drink. The party begins at 10pm. Club entry policies apply. Call 055-3134999
Urban Forest School
Learn how to make arts & craft with natural elements, build a den, how to plant a forest and care for animals. Sign the kids up for XPark Jr’s Urban Forest School Taster Session and get them to appreciate Mother Nature. The next session is on February 18.
+ xparkjr.com
BurJuman Food Festival
The mall has set up giant food art installations throughout the venue, including spinning doughnuts, moving noodles, colourful sushi rolls and hanging fluffy marshmallows, in their bid to make it Dubai’s Most Instagrammable Food Festival. It’s on until March 10.
+ burjuman.com
Horse Jumping Competition
Recognised by the FEI, the international governing body of equestrian sports, this family event will see — besides the equestrian action — dog shows, pony rides, horse trick shows, markets and live music and yoga classes. From 12.30 to 6pm. At Sustainable City Equestrian Club. Free entry.
Call 050-3586290
Special Beach Club Entry
Only for today, Azure Beach Club is giving guests a special entry price of Dh200, of which Dh100 can be converted into a food and beverage voucher. At Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR.
Call 052-7779472
Unlimited Cinema Tickets
Enjoy A free and unlimited cinema experience when you stay at Rove Downtown. Book the dates and time of the movies you want to watch upon arrival, and head to the Reel Boutique within the hotel to enjoy the films. The 46-seatre theatre is also one of the few licensed cinemas in the city. Offer is valid for stays until May 31 for direct bookings via the website.
+ rovehotels.com
SHARJAH
Sharjah Film Platform Grant
The Sharjah Art Foundation is inviting filmmakers to apply for its $30,000 (Dh110,174) film grant. Send a three-minute video that presents an overview of the genre, themes, structure, plot, setting and characters for your original short film. deadline set for March 15. Selected films must be completed in time to screen at the 2020 edition of Sharjah Film Platform.
+ sharjahart.org
RAS AL KHAIMAH
Siddharta Lounge Pop-up
Join a cocktail masterclass at a special Siddharta Lounge by Buddha-Bar pop-up with Matthias Giroud, Buddha-Bar Worldwide Executive Bar Chef. Also get to taste signature food and drinks and experience a live set from DJ Ravin. At Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah. Dishes offered will be a mix of Asian and Mediterranean. Prices are a la carte. The lounge can accomate 120 guests.
+ rasalkhaimah.info@waldorfastoria.com