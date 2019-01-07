For those of you who missed out on watching Rahat Fateh Ali Khan perform live in Dubai in December, here’s a treat for you. The Pakistani singer returns to the UAE for a January 11 concert at Global Village, with tickets priced at Dh15.
The renowned Qawwali and Bollywood singer will perform on the main stage, singing some of his biggest hits, including the song ‘Tere Bin’, from the newly released film ‘Simmba’.
Concert starts at 9pm and tickets can be purchased at the gate. Global Village, which runs until April 6, is open from 4pm until midnight from Saturday to Wednesday and from 4pm to 1am on Thursdays, Fridays and public holidays. On Mondays, it is dedicated to families and women only.