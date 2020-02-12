Image Credit:

Organisers of the annual XYoga Dubai Festival are giving enthusiasts a chance to participate in a session atop the Burj Al Arab’s helipad with renowned instructor Sjana Elise. The experience will be available to only a select group of people during the festival, to be held on February 21 and 22 at Kite Beach.

With a focus on physical and mental well-being, the Australian adventurer will take yoga to new heights and guide the winners through a series of sequences designed to transform the body and mind. To be selected, participants will need to follow @dubaiholding on Instagram and post an image of themselves doing their best yoga pose — either in the lead up to or at the first day of the festival — on their feed using the competition hashtag #DHexperience. The names will be announced on February 21.

“This year we plan to welcome more than 20,000 participants at our festival, demonstrating our commitment to bringing the most successful events to town,” said Amit Kaushal, group chief executive officer, Dubai Holding. “To celebrate the third year of our partnership with XDubai, we wanted to do something truly extraordinary and create an experience that has never been done before to encourage more people to try yoga, renowned for its physical and mental benefits.”