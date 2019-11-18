Comedian is the first Indian to land a Netflix special with ‘Abroad Understanding’

Comedian Vir Das Image Credit: Supplied

Indian comedian and actor Vir Das will return to the UAE with his ‘The Loved Tour’ on February 8 at the Dubai Opera.

Das, who is the first Indian to land a Netflix special with ‘Abroad Understanding’, made his American TV debut with the show ‘Whiskey Cavalier’ earlier this year. Starting his career as a TV presenter, he’s known for his roles in Bollywood films such as ‘Go Goa Gone’ and ‘Delhi Belly’.

Das, who performs in English, has since focused on his stand-up career, having done more than 1,000 shows in 32 cities around the world.

Dubai-based comedian Alfaaz will open for him.

“For people who follow comedy or Bollywood, Vir Das needs no introduction. His impactful performance both on screen and on stage, in India and abroad, has made him a much-loved celebrity,” said Alfaaz. “His humour is quite evolved and in a class of its own, with as much a natural ability to take a dig at himself as on a political personality. We take pride in bringing such talent to the UAE with complete assurance that it will be a hit with the audience”.