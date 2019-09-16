Acclaimed Indian designer Vikram Phadnis will return for his annual Dubai appearance at the Diwali Festive Edit of fashion exhibition The Posh-Rack on September 18.

To be held at the Vida Emirates hills, Phadnis will be joined by a line-up fo designers from India, Pakistan and Greece, along with UAE brands. Indian accessories designer Vipul Shah, whose A-list client list includes the likes of Nicole Kidman and Freida Pinto, will make his Dubai debut alongside Minaki Jewels, who will unveil their wedding collection. Other brands include Seema Khan, Kanika Mehra, Deepika Anand, Richa Goenka and Pungu Awtani.