The first wave of celebrity guests has been revealed and tickets are on sale

The first edition of VidCon in the UAE announced its first wave of celebrity guests for this year’s event.

These include actor Alex Wassabi, sister act Rawan and Rayan, filmmaker Brent Rivera, dance star Matt Steffanina, sibling duo Ranz Kyle and Niana Guerrero, regional creator Naz, beauty vlogger Michelle Dy, American social media personality Lexi Rivera and her boyfriend and fellow creator Ben Azelart, Filipino-American TV personality Wil Dasovich, and Saudi Arabian motorcycle enthusiast Iknani.

The convention — featuring panels, meet and greets, gaming challenges, live music and more — will take place from March 25-28 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

VidCon launched in America and last year celebrated its 10th anniversary with more than 75,000 attendees. Its global expansion plans for 2020 included Abu Dhabi and Mexico.

This is only the beginning for VidCon Abu Dhabi, according to Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, acting executive director of tourism and marketing at Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

“With even more high impact creators yet to be revealed, the first ever VidCon to be held in the Middle East will definitely be unmissable for residents and visitors alike,” he said.

Various ticket packages are now on sale starting from Dh130 for an early bird day pass.