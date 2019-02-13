What do you think of a funny doctor? Well, this stand-up guy took to social media to vent and got himself a following while he was at it. But for Pakistan-born and Canada-based Ali, comedy is not so important. “It's just something I do. I like it. I like making people laugh. Beyond that very rarely would you find me pondering the deeper meaning of what I do as mostly I'm just hustling. Maybe when I take a break from it I might be able to look back, but for now I just want to make people laugh with family-friendly comedy,” he tells Gulf News.