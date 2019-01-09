A tribute concert will be staged at Dubai Opera in honour of the region’s ‘Star of the Orient’ and one of the greatest singers to come out of the Arab world — Umm Kulthum.
The Egyptian icon will be remembered through her repertoire of songs, performed on stage by Ghalia Benali on February 16. The Tunisian singer songwriter, who started her artistic career in 1992 by blending different types of music and reviving the old, has earned the titles of an ‘Ambassador of the Arab Culture’ and ‘Umm Kulthum’s Granddaughter’.
Umm Kulthum, who died in 1975, had mesmerised audiences for more than 50 years with classics such as ‘Al Atlal’, ‘Alf Leila w Leila’ and more. She was often called the fourth pyramid of Egypt, with her musical career between the 1940s and early 1950s often referred to as ‘the golden age’ of the singer’s career.
Tickets are on sale for the Dubai Opera performance, with prices starting Dh195. An early bird offer with a 20 per cent discount on two seating categories will also be available until January 22.