The English reggae and pop band UB40 are no strangers to the UAE, and will perform their latest local gig on November 7, including hits such as ‘Food For Thought’, ‘One In Ten’ and ‘I Can’t Help Falling In Love With You’. The following night (November 8), Boyzlife — a supergroup made up of Boyzone’s Keith Duffy and Westlife’s Brian McFadden — will take the stage, performing hits from their boy band repertoire, including ‘Flying without Wings’ and ‘Baby Can I Hold You’.