UB40 and Boyzlife will headline this year’s Taste of Abu Dhabi, set to take place from November 7 to 9 at du Arena.
The English reggae and pop band UB40 are no strangers to the UAE, and will perform their latest local gig on November 7, including hits such as ‘Food For Thought’, ‘One In Ten’ and ‘I Can’t Help Falling In Love With You’. The following night (November 8), Boyzlife — a supergroup made up of Boyzone’s Keith Duffy and Westlife’s Brian McFadden — will take the stage, performing hits from their boy band repertoire, including ‘Flying without Wings’ and ‘Baby Can I Hold You’.
Taste of Abu Dhabi is an annual three-day food festival that brings together the world’s top chefs and more than 15 of the city’s hottest restaurants, as well as live entertainment.
Tickets to Taste of Abu Dhabi start from Dh60 online.