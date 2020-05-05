ChoirFest Middle East Image Credit: Supplied

It’s time to clear those throats and belt out some tunes as the annual choral festival, ChoirFest Middle East, goes virtual in times of the coronavirus pandemic, while asking students to put their best voices forward.

This year, 3,000 students from across 60 schools took part in the competition. However, the finalists of ChoirFestME were robbed for their chance to sing at the annual gala concert, which was set to be hosted at Dubai Opera on March 14 for its 8th season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the most anticipated events of the evening was the finale piece that was to see more than 500 singers gather on the Opera stage and perform a set piece.

With no gala concert now taking place due to the social restrictions in place, ChoirFestME is instead inviting all choirs and choral teachers across the UAE to come together in a virtual celebration of togetherness.

This year’s special guests, a cappella ensemble Cadence, have created two special videos for all participants to perform: ‘It’s Alright’ by The Impressions, meant for the junior choirs and ‘Brave’ by Sara Bareilles, for senior and adult choirs.

“The joy and strength of combining voices in difficult and uncertain times is a powerful tool. We wish to continue to unite the choral community across the UAE, regardless of social distancing — many diverse nationalities as one voice. I’ve been amazed at the passion and dedication of our ChoirFestME participants and encourage all those who love to sing to be part of this virtual mass choral performance. Together we are better,” said Shelley Frost, Co-Founder of ChoirFest Middle East and Director of The Fridge, in a statement.

All choirs are invited to contact ChoirFest ME through its official website. The deadline for the video submission date has also been extended to May 10, with no registration deadline set.