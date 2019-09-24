Batman fans of all ages came together from across the UAE in Abu Dhabi

Fans of Batman helped Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi to claim a Guinness World Record for the ‘Largest Gathering of People Wearing Capes’ on Saturday. Taking place at the indoor theme park’s Gotham City and Warner Bros Plaza lands, the event was held to mark the 80th anniversary celebrations on Batman Day.

Batman fans of all ages came together from across the UAE to take part in the festivities, donning Batman’s iconic cape. There were interactive activities, character meet and greets and even an appearance by the Dark Knight.