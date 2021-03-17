A classical music event in the UAE is aiming to shine a light on UAE-based talent with the second concert in a chamber music series.
The UAE Classical Talents’ ‘A Night at The Opera’ will be held at Alliance Francaise Dubai on March 18 and 19.
The concert will feature Soprano Ana Kovacevic, pianist Jelena Matvejevskaja and Tenor Joseph Terterian as they perform arias and duets of famous operas such as ‘Don Pasquale’ and ‘La Fille du Régiment’ by Donizetti, Verdi’s ‘Rigoletto’ and ‘la Traviata’, among others.
“This new series of chamber music concerts, presented by Alliance Française Dubai, aims at giving our local artists the chance they deserve to perform and express their art in Dubai on a regular basis,” a statement read.
Kovacevic is a Serbian opera singer and voice teacher based in Dubai. She has performed as a soloist and chamber musician at famous venues such as Emirates Palace, New York University Abu Dhabi and Saadiyat Hyatt Concert Hall.
Meanwhile, Terterian is an Armenian Tenor who grew up in Syria and moved to the UAE in 2015. He has an opera residency at the Palazzo Versace in Dubai and performs as a resident singer at restaurant Leo V. Terterian was also part of Andrea Bocelli’s choir when the icon performed at the Winter in Tantoura Festival concert in Al Ula.
Matvejevskaja is an Estonian pianist who moved to the UAE in 2015 to develop her professional skills and teach.
The UAE Classical Talents — A Night at The Opera takes place on March 18 and 19 at 7.30pm at Alliance Francaise Dubai Theatre, Oud Metha. Tickets cost Dh120 and are available on the Alliance Francaise website.