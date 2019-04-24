The hip-hop and rap stars will headline gigs this April

HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 01: Rapper Tyga attends Revolt Live Hosts Exclusive "Furious 7" Takeover with Musical Performances From the Official Motion Picture Soundtrack at Revolt Live Studios on April 1, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == Image Credit: AFP

Hip-hop artist Sheck Wes and rap star Tyga are set to perform in Dubai on April 25 and 26, respectively.

The artists will perform at Base nightclub as part of its second anniversary celebrations.

Sheck Wes is currently making waves in the rap world with tracks such as ‘Mo Bamba’, ‘LeBron James’ and ‘Live Sheck Wes Die Sheck Wes’.

Meanwhile, Tyga, who has performed at the venue earlier, is an acclaimed rapper and reality TV star who has collaborated with Rick Ross, Wiz Khalifa, The Game, Lil Wayne and Justin Bieber.

The three-day anniversary set will continue to April 27 with an underwater themed Candypants night with DJ sets.