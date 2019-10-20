One-off event will see chef Thitid Tassanakajohn bring modern Thai cuisine to the UAE

Dubai restaurant Tresind will partner with the Michelin-starred Bangkok restaurant Le Du for a five-course dinner on November 8 and 9.

To be hosted at the Tresind Studio, the one-off event will see chef Thitid Tassanakajohn, popularly known as Chef Ton, bring modern Thai cuisine to the UAE. Voted No 20 on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list, Le Du is known for working with local farmers and for its modern cooking techniques.

The pop-up will seen chef Ton work with Tresind’s chef Himanshu Saini on a modern interpretation of Indian and Thai ingredients for a first-of-a-kind experience in the region.