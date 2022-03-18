The Mary McBride Band, which hails from the US, will perform a free concert at the Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) on March 24 at 8pm.

They were the first band to perform at The Arts Center back in February 2015 and their return comes with the support of the US Mission to the UAE, in conjunction with a performance at the USA Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

According to a statement, the group is set to entertain audiences with music from a variety of genres such as country, gospel, blues and old school rock ‘n’ roll.

The concert features an opening set by NYUAD student Mary Collins.

“The Arts Center at NYUAD has a strong track record bringing people together through innovative and eclectic art programs,” said McBride in a statement. “Since our first concert here in 2015, we have admired the extraordinary breadth of the Arts Center’s programming. We are proud to be a part of its artistic community and are thrilled to be back playing in the open air on the East Plaza.”

Executive Artistic Director at The Arts Center at NYUAD Bill Bragin said: “Mary McBride’s performance at The Arts Center kicked off our spring 2015 pilot season, which was a pivotal moment for us. It set the stage for so much of what we do around community outreach and engagement, partnering within the university and across the UAE, and understanding the role that The Arts Center could play in creating a ‘commons’ both for NYUAD and for the UAE as a whole. It’s really meaningful to work with the US Mission to the UAE to bring Mary McBride back to our campus, helping us to reopen outdoor shows, following her performance at the USA Pavilion at Expo.”

McBride is best known for singing the track ‘No One’s Gonna Love You Like Me’ from the soundtrack of the Oscar-winning film ‘Brokeback Mountain’. She and her band have collaborated, performed or toured with the likes of Blondie, Chubby Checker, Cyndi Lauper, Jerry Lee Lewis, LL Cool J, Rufus Wainwright and Ziggy Marley.

Don’t miss it!