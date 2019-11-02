The Bollywood celebs have signed on as ambassadors for the Deccan Gladiators T10 league

Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty have signed on for a date with Abu Dhabi as ambassadors of the Deccan Gladiators T10 cricket team.

The duo will be the goodwill ambassadors of the Shane Watson-led team, which sees South Indian star Kabir Duhan Singh as the team’s brand ambassador, along with Sonal Chauhan.

Rajput and Chakraborty will be in Abu Dhabi on November 15 and 16 for the matches and to cheer on fans, while Singh will be in the UAE capital on November 18. Chauhan is also expected to attend the T10Abu Dhabi Cricket League tournament at a later date.

Rajput spoke about his excitement to attend the T10 league matches, being a cricket fan himself and having played the role of former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni in his biopic.

“I am a huge fan of the game and it gives me great pleasure to be campaigning for such a passionate young team that Deccan Gladiators is,” Rajput said in a statement. “Shane Watson and the squad are geared up to own the pitch and I am positive that the league holds a lot of exciting cricket in store for everyone.”

Chakraborty is a budding actress who has risen to fame through her work in commercials, television and films. “As an Indian, I have grown up watching cricket and am quite drawn to the sport. I’m really kicked about campaigning and strengthening the presence of Deccan Gladiators. I believe this is a super solid squad,” she said.

The Bollywood celebrities join other big names that have been attached to the upcoming tournament. South Indian star Mammootty will headline the Abu Dhabi T10 opening ceremony taking place at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in November.

The actor, who has appeared in more than 400 films, will be part of a star-studded line-up of celebrities attending the opening ceremony of the cricketing event on November 14.

Mammootty will share the stage with Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi, South Indian model and actress Parvati Nair and Bangladeshi film star Shakib Khan at the event.

Tickets for the opening ceremony and the cricket matches are now on sale.

Abu Dhabi T10 is a professional ten-over format cricket league.