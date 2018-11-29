Jingle Bell Favourites will flag off the festive season as the Gems Music Hub stages its annual concert at Dubai Opera this December.
The hub, which houses the 48-strong Gems Education Choir, will perform popular festive carols on December 14 and 15 at the Dubai Opera. The students will perform live alongside the London Concert Orchestra Show Band and Capital Singers under the direction of London conductor, Freddie Tapner.
Also on stage will be London West End soloist, Alison Jiear and Matt Little, while the choir will be under the direction of Paul Kemp, Head of Music from Gems International School.
The live entertainment will be available for guests in a choice of morning, matinee and evening performances, and will include favourite sing-a-long tunes such as ‘Jingle Bell Rock’, ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’, ‘Silent Night’, ‘Santa Claus is Coming To Town’, ‘Let It Snow’ and ‘Winter Wonderland’ to name a few.
Tickets for the event are now on sale, starting at Dh175. On December 14, shows will be conducted at 11am and 3pm; the following day shows will be at 8am, 2pm and 7pm.