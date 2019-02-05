Strings, which sees Bilal Maqsood on vocals and guitars and Faisal Kapadia on vocals, first shot to fame in the early 90s with their breakthrough track, ‘Sar Kiye Yeh Pahar’, which was later picked up by MTV Asia and gave the band international fame. The band followed up with hit tracks, which will probably play on the concert night, including ‘Duur’, ‘Dhaani’, ‘Kahaani Mohabbat Ki’ and ‘Zinda Hoon’ from the Bollywood film, Zinda.