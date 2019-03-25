The ‘From Spain With Love’ concert will be held at the Emirates Palace Hotel Auditorium on April 12 with proceeds from the concert to being given to the Make-a-Wish Foundation UAE, which grants wishes to children with critical illnesses.

“I am absolutely fascinated by the opportunity to play in the UAE, and in particular at Emirates Palace where some of the greats in the arts have already performed,” said Amoros in a statement, adding: “I am looking forward to enjoying the city for a few days too, its people, its food and visiting Shaikh Zayed Mosque, the Foundation, the Louvre Abu Dhabi and Al Manarat museums.”