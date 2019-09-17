SoPritti, the Dubai fashion exhibition, will return for its wedding and festive event along with a host of Indian and Pakistani brands on September 21 at the Roda Al Murooj.

Brands showcased will include fashion, jewellery and accessories, said organiser Pritti Nanda.

“Our event stands out from other fashion exhibitions that are crowding the market because we emphasise on providing quality over quantity. These designers have been chosen for their exclusivity and their exquisite creations.” she said. “Inorder to give our clientele ample choice, the exhibition includes both classic and urban styles to complement the different tastes of Dubai residents.”

While India’s designers will be the star players, top-notch Pakistani labels will also be showcased, including AFH by Ayesha Farook, Misha Lakhani and Lulusar,