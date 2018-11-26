Irish band Snow Patrol will return to the UAE after a seven-year hiatus to headline next year’s Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival.
The five-man band will perform at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre on February 20, joining two other headliners at the festival, who will be announced at a later date.
Having sold more than 15 million albums and more than 1 billion in track stream, the Grammy-nominated band consists of frontman Gary Lightbody, Nathan Connolly on guitar and backing vocals, bassist Paul Wilson, Jonny Quinn on drums and Johnny McDaid on piano, guitar and backing vocals.
Best known for their hit single ‘Chasing Cars’, the band recently released their seventh album, ‘Wildness’, earlier this year.
Tickets for the gig start at Dh350 and are now on sale.