Sleeping Beauty is coming to Dubai Opera for four performances in April of 2019. Performed by the National Ballet of Ukraine, and with a score by Tchaikovsky, the classic tale follows a princess who falls into a deep slumber after being pricked by a cursed spindle. She can only be awoken by a true love’s kiss.

The ballet production’s history is rich, stretching back to the first performance of it in St. Petersburg in 1890.

The National Ballet of Ukraine is also celebrating its 150th anniversary this year with a global tour featuring 42 dancers, who are accompanied by a live symphony orchestra, and who don 18th century costumes, gowns and wigs.

“Sleeping Beauty is a classic ballet, perfect for the entire family and anyone longing to be mesmerised by a fantastic and beautiful production of this ever-popular fairy tale,” said Jasper Hope, chief executive of Dubai Opera.

The four performances of Sleeping Beauty take place on April 26 and 27, at 2pm and 8pm each day.

Tickets start from Dh250, on sale from October 16. An early bird discount of 20 per cent off certain categories will run until October 30. Children under 12 may avail a 50 per cent discount.