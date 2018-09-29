Indian singer Shekhar Ravjiani, of the singer-songwriter duo Vishal-Shekhar, and famed poet Javed Akhtar will pay homage to the late musician Jagjit Singh at a concert on October 11 in Dubai at Joharah Ballroom, Madinat Jumeirah.

Called Hazaaron Khwahishein Aisi, the show, which blends music and poetry, has been performed to rave reviews around the world. Akhtar, who wrote many of Singh’s ghazals (a form of poetry with music), will recite his works, and Ravjiani, along with violinist Depak Pandit, will put them into music.

The set-list will include iconic songs such as Hothon Se Cholo Tum, Hazaaron Khwahishein Aisi, Tumko Dekha, Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar and Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya.

“As a fan/follower/student of Jagjit Singh ji, I have always wanted to express my heartfelt love, respect and gratitude for his blessings and his unconditional love that showed me the way in my musical career. Hazaaron Khwahishein Aisi seemed like the most apt way to pay tribute to this great man and his legacy, to sing his songs and bring peace and happiness to people through his music,” said Ravjiani in a statement.

“I have performed HKA for audiences in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Jaipur, Jakarta, Hong Kong. The love that I have received has been unprecedented, and each show has been an even more resounding success than the previous one. And now I cannot wait to perform HKA in Dubai.”

Tickets, starting at Dh200, are now available online.