Sharjah Fringe Festival will bring more than a thousand hours of entertainment to the city from January 16 to February 1, all in the form of theatre, music, puppetry, magic, dance and interactive street shows — billing itself as the first fringe festival in the Middle East. Fringe entertainment is often experimental and out-of-the-box in nature, whether in its delivery or its subject matter.

The 17-day inaugural edition aims to transform Sharjah into a creative theatrical playground. More than 30 ticketed productions will be held, as well as 30 outdoor street productions that are free and open to the public. The performances will take place at spots such as Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Qasba and Al Noor Island.

Maxwell the Bubbleogist — aka Maxwell Graham from the UK — will present his exploration of the dynamics of bubbles in The Fantabulous Bubble Show. Meanwhile, award-winning Australian fringe artists Tom Thum and Jamie MacDowell will put on their guitar and beatboxing show.

South African production Sticks Stones Broken Bones will present a shadow puppet production created out of bits of rubbish and household junk.

The Spanish show Grumpy Pants will be a comedic and family-friendly affair, featuring juggling routines and physical comedy. And despite its name, the I Hate Children Children’s Show will invite kids up on the stage to get close to the magic.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg with dozens of productions slated for the duration of the festival. A full schedule of events is available on the Sharjah Fringe website.