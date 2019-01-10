Tickets have gone on sale for the Sharjah Film Platform, which will take place between January 18-26.
The first edition of the event will happen across multiple venues, including Mirage City Cinema, Sharjah Institute of Theatrical Arts, Al Hamra Cinema and Africa Hall.
Screenings will feature more than 140 short and full-length films from more than 40 countries, including Youssef Chahine’s feature film Cairo Station, and Muzamil Elrayah’s documentary Baitna Chesire.
They will show at 3pm, 6pm and 9pm each day, at one of the four designated venues. Seating cannot be reserved, and is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
A jury of film experts will also select winners for the best narrative, documentary and experimental film as part of the programme.
Additionally, a schedule of talks and workshops will be offered, such as a Screenwriting Essentials workshop on the afternoon of January 18, and a Film Critics Meet-up on January 19. Online registration is now open.
General admission is Dh15 per tickets. Those buying more than 10 tickets can avail a discounted price of Dh8 per day.