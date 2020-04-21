This call is open to local and international applicants

Sharjah Art Foundation has extended the deadline for filmmakers to submit entries for this year’s edition of Sharjah Film Platform (SFP), running from November 14 to 21.

The annual film festival, which will now accept submissions until May 10, focuses on narratives, documentaries and experimental films.

Providing a critical platform for emerging and established filmmakers, producers, critics and students, SFP is composed of a curated film programme, including the films awarded the Foundation’s Short Film Production Grant, and a public programme of talks and workshops.

All films selected to be screened at the festival will automatically be considered for a juried award, which will be announced on the closing evening of the festival.

SFP screenings take place in the heritage area of Sharjah at the open-air Mirage City Cinema, Al Mureijah Art Spaces, and other venues across the city.