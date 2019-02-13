Submissions for the 7th Sharjah International Children & Youth Festival (SICYFF), to be held later this year, are now open.
Funn, which organises the annual event, said this year’s event has been renamed to reflect the extended age group. The event was previously called Sharjah International Children’s Film Festival.
As per its youth-focused theme, the festival this year will add three new award categories in addition to the existing seven, namely Best Child-made Film, Best Student-made Film, Best GCC Short Film, Best International Short Film, Best Animation Film, Best Documentary Film, Best Feature Film. The added new categories are Best Teenage-made Film, Best Youth-made Film and Best UAE Short Film.
“Widening the scope of the festival, this year we have set new objectives, thereby including participation of youth aged 18-30 years, in addition to children and teenagers,” said Shaikha Jawaher Bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, director of Funn and Sharjah International Children & Youth Film Festival. “The festival is open for all cinema professionals, aspiring filmmakers, and young film enthusiasts, in all categories. We hope that the seventh edition will take the festival to another new level, giving young talents the opportunity to promote the Arab film industry and make a mark in the regional and global film market.”
The deadline for submissions is March 31 on sicff.ae.