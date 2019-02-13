“Widening the scope of the festival, this year we have set new objectives, thereby including participation of youth aged 18-30 years, in addition to children and teenagers,” said Shaikha Jawaher Bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, director of Funn and Sharjah International Children & Youth Film Festival. “The festival is open for all cinema professionals, aspiring filmmakers, and young film enthusiasts, in all categories. We hope that the seventh edition will take the festival to another new level, giving young talents the opportunity to promote the Arab film industry and make a mark in the regional and global film market.”