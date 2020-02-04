The singer will return to the Global Village stage on February 7

If watching Atif Aslam perform live has been your ultimate goal then head to Global Village on February 7 where the Pakistani singer will perform live for his UAE-based fans.

The 36-year-old artist will take to the Global Village Main Stage at 9pm, where he’s sure to belt out his biggest hits. Think ‘Hona Tha Pyar’, ‘Woh Lamhe’, ‘Tu Jaane Na’, ‘Paniyon Sa’ and his most recent, ‘Wohi Khuda Hai’, which was performed at Coke Studio.

Last year, Aslam was also awarded a spot on the Dubai Stars walk of fame for being the Best Singer in Pakistan, and has released a total of three studio albums throughout his solo career which spans more than 15 years.