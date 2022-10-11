Saudi musician Abadi Al Johar and Iraqi singer Rahma Riad are set to headline the first event in the #Lets Khorfakkan season of concerts.
The stars will take to the stage at the Khorfakkan Amphitheatre on November 4 to share their Khaleeji tunes with the audience.
The Khorfakkan Amphitheatre is a new artistic landmark on Sharjah’s east coast.
Riad said in a statement: “I am honoured to be part of the artistic evening in Khorfakkan and share the stage with the legendary Abadi Al Johar. I thank the Khorfakkan Amphitheatre management for making me part of an artistic event that has a footprint in the region and attracts an audience who genuinely loves the Arabic song.”
Al Johar is a veteran Saudi composer and singer who has been in the music business for over 50 years and has released around 53 albums. He is renowned for songs such as ‘Al-Jarh Arhama’, ‘I Keep My Promises’ and ‘Ayounak’.
Young Iraqi singer Riad made a splash in the music industry with her debut on the ‘Arab Superstar’ contest in 2010. She is known for popular tracks such as ‘Moo Galata’, ‘Ila I Akllohm’ and ‘Mako Mani’.
Tickets are available online and start from Dh100.