Award-winning singer-songwriter and humanitarian Sami Yusuf will perform at Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi on April 25 as part of the second Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) festival, which is taking place in the UAE capital from April 24 to 27.

Yusuf, an Elite Ambassador for the UN World Interfaith Harmony Week and global ambassador for the United Nations World Food Programme, will perform as part of the Year of Tolerance festivities.

A multi-skilled musician and composer, Yusuf rose to fame with the launch of his first album, ‘Al-Mu’allim’, and he has sold more than 34 million albums worldwide. Preferring to use traditional instruments over modern ones, Yusuf’s music draws much of its structure from traditional musical systems.