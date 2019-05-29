tab _Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Bharat (2019)-1559131569934
The Eid Al Fitr celebrations kick off at Bollywood Parks on June 4 with the premiere of the Salman Khan-led ‘Bharat’ at the Rajmahal Theatre.

The Bollywood movie, which has been filmed in Abu Dhabi and goes on general release a day later in the UAE, will mark a four-day celebration at the Dubai Parks and Resorts venue.

Visitors can catch a screening, along with unlimited access to rides, as well as a special Eid buffet at the Mughal-e-Azam restaurant, for Dh99.

The theme park will also unveil two new live entertainment shows, which will be showcased every day at the Rajmahal Theatre.

A combination of two tickets and four tickets will be priced at Dh150 and Dh200 respectively, while the package of six tickets will be priced at Dh240. More details online.

