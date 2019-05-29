The Eid Al Fitr screening will mark four days of festivities at the Dubai theme park

The Eid Al Fitr celebrations kick off at Bollywood Parks on June 4 with the premiere of the Salman Khan-led ‘Bharat’ at the Rajmahal Theatre.

The Bollywood movie, which has been filmed in Abu Dhabi and goes on general release a day later in the UAE, will mark a four-day celebration at the Dubai Parks and Resorts venue.

Visitors can catch a screening, along with unlimited access to rides, as well as a special Eid buffet at the Mughal-e-Azam restaurant, for Dh99.

The theme park will also unveil two new live entertainment shows, which will be showcased every day at the Rajmahal Theatre.