Bollywood’s favourite designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee will showcase his exclusive collection of heritage jewellery at an event on September 25 and 26 at the Raffles Dubai.

The famed fashion designer, best known for his bridal wear, and dressing Bollywood stars such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone, will be on hand to show fans how he’s reviving traditional styles for his latest collection. Chopra recently wore Mukherjee’s lahenga and jewellery for one of her wedding receptions.

The new jewellery collection sees the designer channel his signature style into a selection of fine and heritage jewellery.