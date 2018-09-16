A casting call that went out on Sunday morning in the UAE could be for Michael Bay’s big-budget Netflix film, Six Underground.

Rumours have been swirling around the Ryan Reynolds and Dave Franco film, and the possibility that it could begin shooting in Abu Dhabi as soon as November. Now it seems that the local casting process might be underway.

Miranda Davidson Studios (MDS), the go-to studio for Hollywood and Netflix films shooting in the UAE, sent out an email on Sunday morning seeking actors for an unspecified feature film.

They have previously cast actors for Fast & Furious 7, Star Trek Beyond and Brad Pritt’s War Machine.

Davidson, reached directly by Gulf News tabloid!, said she could not comment on whether the film in question was Six Underground.

The movie is set to be distributed by Netflix next year, which draws similarities to the Abu Dhabi-filmed War Machine, which was distributed by the streaming giant in 2017.

Six Underground will be Netflix’s most expensive film to date, with a budget of $150 million, according to Deadline. The movie has been kept well under wraps. According to reports, it will follow six billionaires who fake their own deaths to anonymously fight crime.

As of this month, the film was shooting in Florence, Italy, with several witnesses posting clips of motorcycle chases and explosive car crashes online.

“We recently were in Florence and luckily were able to witness the shooting of Six Underground, a Netflix film being directed by Michael Bay,” one account, Magnolias Consulting, posted to Twitter. “It was amazing to see the scope of the project, the equipment they were using, and how many people were [involved].”

MDS are seeking an American male aged 35-45, a male who looks central Asian, three British actors of various ages, a Nigerian actor who is 25-40, a ‘beautiful European female’ aged 18-30, and an East Indian talent aged 18-25.

They have not specified a timeline or next steps, but for now, have requested interested applicants to send their photos, names and mobile numbers to cast@MirandaDavidsonStudios.com.