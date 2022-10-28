Rock legends Def Leppard and rap artist Dave are set to perform at the Yasalam After-Race Concert at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022.
The UK band will bring the curtain down on November 20, while the acclaimed rapper will thrill crowds on November 17.
They join a starry music line-up that includes hip hop trio Swedish House Mafia (November 18) and Grammy-award winning Kendrick Lamar (November 19).
Def Leppard has sold more than 110 million albums worldwide and in 2019 were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. They’re known for hit songs such as ‘Love Bites’, ‘Pour Some Sugar on Me’ and ‘Foolin’.
Rap artist Dave made waves with his critically acclaimed 2019 debut album ‘Psychodrama’, which won the prestigious Mercury Prize and was named ‘Album of the Year’ at the Brit Awards.
John Lickrish, CEO, Flash Entertainment, said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to complete the line-up for this year’s Yasalam After-Race Concerts with two artists who span multiple genres and each bring something different to the annual celebration of motorsport and entertainment in Abu Dhabi. As a pioneer of entertainment, our commitment to diversify the Yasalam offering each year ensures we engage with as wide an audience as possible, catering to a multitude of musical tastes and creating unmissable experiences for F1 fans. The announcement of Def Leppard and Dave certainly delivers on our ambitions.”
Access to the concerts is exclusively for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders. While all 2022 Grand Prix tickets are sold out, limited Golden Circle access is still available.