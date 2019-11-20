He will land at the Double Decker Pub on November 29 for their Funch Brunch

Tony Lewis, left, and Robbie Williams. Image Credit: Supplied

For the past decade, Tony Lewis has been wowing audiences worldwide with his portrayal of Robbie Williams. After making his debut in Trevor Chance’s ‘Legends,’ Lewis has taken his act around the world, and will land at the Double Decker Pub on November 29 for their Funch Brunch.

Lewis has received the ultimate seal of approval from the Take That man himself, who he’s seen posing with on his ‘Tony as Robbie’ website and Facebook page.

“I think it’s great, I’m really flattered!” Williams said. “It’s extremely hard work being me.”

Lewis is so similar in appearance to Williams that he even played his double in a series of short films for the album Rudebox.