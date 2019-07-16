The event has been held in the Mojave Desert since 2014

An all-day community festival from the US, that will culminate in the release of thousands of lanterns into the sky, will come to the Dubai desert on November 8.

Called Rise, the event has been held in the Mojave Desert since 2014, and brings together all ages, nationalities and cultures for a full day of events, centred around the theme of sustainability.

“People want unique and incredible experiences that leave them feeling refreshed and uplifted. That’s Rise,” said co-founder, Dan Hill. “Rise creates great emotional connections between people. It champions tolerance and unity, and gives a voice to our hopes, dreams, goals and aspirations. RiSE shares so much in common with the vision of Dubai that we couldn’t think of a better place on earth to host our first international festival.”