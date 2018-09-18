Organisers have released a batch of new tickets at lower price points for Rihanna’s beauty event in Dubai, taking place on September 29.

The workshop-style event, whose full proceeds will go to the UAE charity Dubai Cares, previously announced two ticket packages only — Premium seating for Dh5,500 and Front Row seating for Dh7,500.

But they have now added two more categories: Silver tickets for Dh1,000 and Gold tickets for Dh2,000.

Sephora and Fenty Beauty, Rihanna’s make-up brand, partnered up to bring the singer and her make-up artists, Priscilla Ono and Hector Espinal, to the city. They will give attendees exclusive behind-the-scenes tips and tricks. The venue has not yet been announced.

The event is for those who are 18 and older.

Doors open at 2pm, with the event starting at 3pm.